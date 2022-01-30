GGreece’s conservative government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Sunday over snow chaos earlier in the week. The motion submitted by opposition leader Alexis Tsipras was nine votes short of acceptance. Because of the “fiasco”, Tsipras called for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign and for new elections to be called. The government has also failed in view of the high energy prices and in combating the corona pandemic. 142 out of 300 MEPs voted for the motion of no confidence.

Mitsotakis had already apologized for the snow chaos on Wednesday and promised that “lessons would be learned” from the events.

A severe onset of winter had caused traffic chaos and power outages in and around the Greek capital Athens from Monday. 3500 drivers had to spend the night on Tuesday in their vehicles. The military was deployed to get people out of the cars. Work to uncover numerous blocked vehicles continued on Wednesday. The Attiki Odos ring road was only reopened on Thursday.

Vassilis Halkias, the chief executive of the private company that runs the toll road, resigned Tuesday night. The company apologized and promised motorists blocked on the Autobahn 2,000 euros in damages.

The situation was also problematic on numerous smaller streets in the metropolitan region. The power grid failed for days, affecting more than 200,000 homes and businesses. Residents criticized the insufficient preparation and equipment of the authorities.