The umpteenth installment of an endless saga. The summit with Inter and Milan requested by mayor Beppe Sala on the subject of the New San Siro has just ended at Palazzo Marino. A meeting that began punctually at 9.15, as per the institutional call, lasted just 35 minutes to pick up the threads of a dialogue at an all-time low. The summit was made necessary by the now clear desire of both companies to follow alternative projects, in the face of continuous delays on the plan that should have led to the construction of the studio’s “Cathedral” Populous.

The protagonists — See also A stadium for two, the wrong choice of Milan and Inter On one side of the table representing the Nerazzurri is the CEO for the Corporate side Alessandro Antonello, on the other the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni with the managing director Giorgio Furlani: these are the top executives who in these years of continuous rebounds and delays they kept up the project on the new plant now so shaky. Scaroni, the first to leave at 9.55 without speaking to reporters, during the meeting spoke for the first time of AC Milan’s decision to withdraw from the main project and to inspect the alternative area of ​​La Maura, full of greenery and not far from the San Siro area.

The position of Inter — There will therefore be 2-3 weeks of waiting, confirmed Antonello himself when he came out: “The main option remains the San Siro stadium together with Milan, but today Milan officially communicated that there is an official interest in the Maura area. This will require a few weeks of analysis by Milan, then we will meet again to understand if that area will actually be the subject of development or if we will proceed together on San Siro”. In addition, the Nerazzurri CEO confirmed that Inter also have a plan B, which cannot be disclosed for confidential reasons, but said for the first time that the area will be outside the city, but inside the metropolitan area: ” The areas within the municipality are very limited, so all the alternatives that are on the table today are in the metropolitan area, outside the city”. So we will update again in a few weeks, when Milan have completed their evaluations. See also Milan ahead for De Ketelaere: 40 million ready and a star role

February 28, 2023

