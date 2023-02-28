Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna Alexandria, wife of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, visited the General Women’s Union, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the working visit of the Malaysian delegation to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations of cooperation and joint coordination between the UAE and Malaysia in the field of supporting and empowering women, which contribute to advancing the march of women in the two countries to advanced ranks in all fields and sectors.

Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna Alexandria, on this occasion, extended her thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, for her efforts in the field of caring for women and creating an appropriate environment To enable it in all fields and sectors.

Her Majesty said: “The giving of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak was not limited to what she provided to Emirati women, but rather extended to include women and girls in many countries of the world, becoming in word and deed a global symbol in empowering women and supporting the issue of gender balance at the international level.”

Her Majesty appreciated the role of the General Women’s Union and its effective efforts, which resulted in Emirati women achieving honorable pioneering achievements and successes, looking forward to strengthening ways of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in all fields related to women.

At the forefront of my recipients was Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maymouna Alexandria, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union Noura Al Suwaidi, and Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Reem Bint Abdullah Al Falasi.

Noura Al Suwaidi expressed her pride in the honorable visit, wishing Her Majesty a happy stay in her second country. She also expressed her pride in the UAE’s good relations with Malaysia, which are getting stronger in light of mutual understanding and cooperation, thanks to the wise vision of the wise leadership of the two friendly countries.

During the visit, the achievements of the UAE in the field of supporting and empowering women were reviewed, which came as a result of the great interest paid by the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to this vital file to achieve all that would take into account the values ​​and principles of justice and equal opportunities in various fields of work and common life, which is This was evident in the adoption of the National Strategy for Empowerment and Leadership of Women in the State, which works to provide a legislative and institutional framework supportive of women at all levels, in line with international best practices in the field of women’s empowerment, and enhances the state’s position in the international community in this regard.

Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna Alexandria was briefed on the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security, which aims to enhance women’s participation in the security and peace sectors, increase the number of women qualified to work in the military sector, and establish networks to support them around the world, which was first launched. Her batches of the training program took place in January 2019, with the participation of 134 Arab women from 7 countries.

After the great success of the first session of the training programme, it was agreed between the UAE and UN Women to expand the scope of participation to include countries from Africa and Asia, and in January 2020, the second batch began with the participation of 223 women from 11 African, Asian and Arab countries, while the third batch started in August 2022, with the participation of 159 trainees from 15 Arab and African countries, so that the total number of trainees in the three batches of the military training course within the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security is 516 trainees.

Her Majesty praised the role of the UAE in consolidating the values ​​of human tolerance among the peoples of the world, and its generous efforts in launching innovative initiatives that carry messages of tolerance, love and giving to cohesive societies.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues and topics related to women at the global level.

The visit included a tour of the Al Jawhara Hall and the permanent exhibition, as well as hospitality in the Heritage Tent to learn about the country’s popular traditions and legacies and the traditional crafts that the people of the Emirates are proud of. On traditional crafts that enhance national identity and consolidate it in the culture of citizens, so that the links between the past, present and future will last.