Saipem, CEO Caio: “The award represents an important confirmation of the trust of our customers”

Saipem, the energy giant led by the CEO Francesco Caio, was awarded two new ones offshore contracts in Australia and in Guyana, republic located in southern America, for a value overall of 1.1 billion dollars.

Regarding the first contract, inform a note, Saipem received from Woodside, as an operator in the name and on behalf of Scarborough Joint Venture, the Notice to Proceed (NTP) for a Scarborough project.

Saipem will complete the installation and cladding of the export trunkline of the pipeline which will connect the Scarborough gas field with the corresponding onshore plant. The Scarborough gas field is located in the basin of Carnarvon, off the coast of Australia western and will be developed thanks to new offshore plants connected to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) of the existing Pluto LNG onshore plant, through a pipeline of about 430 km (export trunkline) with a diameter of 36 “/ 32”. The development of the field will be one of the lower carbon sources globally.

There delivery of the first gas shipment is expected in 2026. The works entrusted to Saipem concern the lining, transport and installation of the pipeline, at a maximum depth of 1,400 meters, including the fabrication and installation of the line structures and the terminal of the pipeline in 950 meters deep water. The start of offshore operations is scheduled for mid-2023 and the works will be carried out mainly by the Castorone ship.

Scarborough Joint Venture is comprised of Woodside Energy Scarborough Pty Ltd (73.5%) e BHP Petroleum (Australia) Pty Ltd (26.5%). Woodside and BHP announced on November 22, 2021 that the Scarborough Joint Venture has approved the final investment decision to proceed with the Scarborough project.

The the second contract was awarded to Saipem by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the development of the Yellowtail project in the Stabroek offshore block off the coast of Guyana at a depth of approximately 1,800 meters. Pending the necessary government authorizations and investment approval, the award of the contract allows for the initiation of initial engineering and procurement activities necessary to progress in accordance with the project schedule.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of underwater umbilical lines, risers & flowlines (SURF). Yellowtail is intended to be a new development project which includes subsea drilling centers (each with its own wells for the separate production of oil and for the injection of water and gas) connected to a new floating production, storage and discharge unit (FPSO). FDS2, Saipem’s flagship, will carry out the offshore operations while the Saipem manufacturing plant in Guyana will construct the structural elements for the deep sea.

Francesco Caio, CEO and general manager of Saipem, commented: “The award of these contracts represents an important confirmation of our customers’ confidence in Saipem’s capabilities to carry out complex offshore projects around the world. The Castorone vessel will be used for the Scarborough project, one of our versatile and avant-garde assets, representative of the innovative and high-level offer that Saipem is able to supply to the market. The manufacturing plant we recently opened in Georgetown will be involved in the implementation of the Yellowtail project, ensuring a positive and tangible impact for the country. “