Soviet and Russian film actor, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev was hospitalized in Kommunarka with pneumonia. It is reported by TASS…

“Leonid Vyacheslavovich is in Kommunarka. Doctors treat him for pneumonia. Tests for covid are negative. We hope for his recovery, and there are reasons for this, according to the doctors. This is all information, “- said the son of the actor.

Kommunarka said that 85-year-old Kuravlev is in the fourth intensive care unit in serious condition.

