Qualification to forget in Brazil for the Ferrari, above all for the sensational mistake that occurred to the detriment of Charles Leclerc at the beginning of Q3 with the wrong choice of tires. A session that ended prematurely due to Russell’s mistake in the first minutes, with the display of the red flag and the consequent increase in rain which prevented the riders from improving their time. In all of this, the other Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz he finished qualifying on Friday at 5th placefrom which he will start for the Sprint race on Saturday.

The Spaniard, however, in turn risked being eliminated in the previous Q1 and Q2, also in this case due to the team’s indecision to mount the slick tires at the right time, especially during the first round: “It certainly lacks a bit of coolness – commented Sainz a Sky Sport F1 referring to the case mentioned above – we need to review what we did today, because it wasn’t an ideal situation throughout qualifying, but we made a right decision in Q3. I would have liked to finish later, but that’s the way it is. Today is Magnussen’s day, who did a great lap and was able to take advantage of his position starting first from the pit lane, and I’m happy for him because he deserves it. It was a difficult session, where it was easy to make mistakes: he made a mistake on a Mercedes and a Red Bull, just as he probably made a mistake on a Ferrari. We all did something wrong, and Kevin was the one who did the perfect job, and deserves the pole. The goal now is to get on the podium and then best serve the five penalty positions to see where we finish. I have fast cars ahead of me, and it will not be easybut I’ll try to make my comeback anyway.

The result of the Sprint Race will also be decisive under another aspect, this time linked to the starting grid of Sunday’s race: thanks to the use of a new endothermic engineSainz will in fact serve a penalty of 5 positions on the grid.