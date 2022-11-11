The UAE strengthens initiatives in support of the local industry
The programs and initiatives implemented by the United Arab Emirates to compete and excel in the industrial sector regionally and globally, since its establishment and during the past five decades, confirm the unremitting efforts it is making to support this sector and open new development horizons for economic diversification, which contributes to transforming it into a global center for the industrial revolution that adopts technology. advanced in the various joints of the national industry.
From this standpoint, the UAE is strengthening its mechanisms and steps for the development of the industrial sector, by adopting many supportive policies, and consolidating the country’s position as an attractive environment for various investments. Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2022, which will enter into force from January 2023, regarding the organization and development of the industrial sector in the country, which prepares a package of incentives and enablers for the industrial sector that will positively reflect on the strategic goals of the UAE in this sector.
The law will contribute to the establishment of an industrial registry at the state level that includes an integrated database for industrial projects to determine their contributions to the national economy, providing technical support to manufacturers through feasibility studies and evaluating potential investment opportunities, as well as supporting the legislative environment for industrial businesses by providing an efficient infrastructure, logistical and technical Flexibility, and all this comes in cooperation and coordination with various government and private agencies in the country.
The UAE has achieved many local and regional achievements and ambitions in this sector. This indicates the acceleration of the industrial competitiveness of the state during the past years. It occupied the first place in the Arab world in the Competitive Industrial Performance Report for the year 2022, according to the classification of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, in addition to achieving great leaps during the past seven years, as it rose from the 51st rank in 2015. The country ranked 31st in 2022, in the same classification, and the country ranked first in the Arab world and 19th globally, in terms of its ability to attract foreign direct investment, according to the World Foreign Direct Investment Report for the year 2022 issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development “UNCTAD”. The country also ranked 17th globally in outward investment flows to countries of the world with a total of $22.5 billion, with a growth rate of 19% over 2020. All these achievements confirm that the UAE is embarking on broader horizons and a broader vision, to be a role model in empowering the industrial sector and transferring it to global competitiveness .
* On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
