The range Intel Arc it has now entered the market for a while and could be an excellent card for anyone with a limited budget in their hands, if you remember we talked about it here. Different updates are constantly coming and today we are here to tell you about the latest news on prices and availability. Therefore, if you are curious, we advise you to stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Intel Arc, more availability and lower prices!

As you well know, grabbing a GPU isn’t exactly child’s play these days, and the brand new Intel Arcs have also suffered from the component crisis that is bringing the market to its knees. Today, however, we are not here to complain but to bring good news.

First of all, know that with regard to the almost unobtainable Intel Arc A750 and A770 models and GPUs, there is big news. The A750 for example, it has now dropped in price and from the 380 euros at which it could be purchased a few months ago, it has gone to an average of 300 euro which is not bad! The same goes for A770, available for just over 310 euros.

We then close with a side note that we learned from the interview of Tom Petersen, an Intel engineer who announced how the company itself, before further focusing on Europe, wants to make sure it releases better versions of the drivers!