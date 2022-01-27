The first day on the track in 2022 ended with a smile for Carlos Sainz. The Madrid-born, who starts his second season in red after the splendid debut year, crowned by the fifth place obtained in the drivers’ standings, lapped in the morning on the Fiorano track. Despite the rather hostile weather conditions – the asphalt thermometer barely marked 3 degrees – Sainz completed 59 laps at the wheel of the 2018 SF71H, equal to about 176 km. Certainly a good way to open the year, waiting to finally see what the 2022 car will be.

“Exactly one year ago I was doing my first laps in a Ferrari – said Carlos once he got out of the car – and I have to say that even if a lot of things have changed, since I know everyone now and I really feel at home, shooting here is always something special. I was delighted to see so many of our fans on the edge of the track and that’s why I wanted to go and say hello to them when I finished my session “. The Spaniard, as well as his teammate Charles Leclerc, was in fact much acclaimed by the supporters of the Cavallino who wanted to challenge the cold temperatures in the province of Modena.

“These days, like all our colleagues, we are busy with the simulator, to which we alternate intense physical training sessions in the gym. However, when it comes to stresses, nothing tests the body as completely as physically getting into the car. For this reason, being able to run before the start of the season, no matter what the car is, is always very useful for a driver. It is as if you are awakening your body, reminding him of what it means to be a Formula 1 driver “Sainz added, thus also closing the controversy over the non-use of the 2021 car, which was originally supposed to be the one used for this test.