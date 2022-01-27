After making official the arrival of Muriqi, a striker on loan from Lazio, the vermilion team intensified their attack on Colin Dagba, taking advantage of the relations forged between Mallorca and Paris after the ‘Sergio Rico operation’. yesaccording to Footmarket, Pablo Ortells, Mallorcan sports director, has been summoned with Leonardo to try to unravel the possible assignment until the end of the season after the departure of Joan Sastre, with Maffeo as the only right back. Pochettino doesn’t want to be left alone with Achraf and Kehrer as a patch in that role, but the 23-year-old Frenchman just wants to play.

Mallorca is presented as a magnificent option for the PSG youth squad. For the footballers of the Parisian nursery, finding a place in the first team is increasingly difficult in any position. PSG made a very high investment in the right-back position with Achraf and Dagba’s doors have been closed to him. Dagba has barely played 300 minutes this season. Meanwhile, in the last one he acted in 1732 minutes.