by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz and Hamilton, handshake

Lewis also attended the first FIA press conference to present a GP of the 2024 World Championship Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, respectively “executioner” and “victim” of one of the biggest market coups in the history of F1. With the seven-time world champion moving to Ferrari in 2025, the Spaniard will have to find another team: an operation for which he wants to take all the necessary time. In fact, his future is at stake: if Sainz were to make a mistake in choosing between the teams that are interested in his performances (Mercedes, Aston Martin, Stake among all) he would suffer a serious blow to his world championship ambitions.

Sainz's words

“I don't have any kind of hard feelings towards Hamilton. There is no resentment on my part, I have a lot of respect for Lewis. I would have done the same in his place, it's a great team and I understand it. For me it's an easy decision, I have to focus on my future“, these are the words of the Spaniard.

“We have completed our work and are ready for the first race. My future? I don't know where I'll go yet, I want to give my best this season in this fantastic team. For the rest, I need time to understand the best project for me in the medium-long term and try to become champion, it's my dream and I want to realize it as soon as possible. We will speak to all available partieswe will see what will be the best project for my career“.

Towards Bahrain

Having put aside the discussions about the future, there is a present called the Bahrain GP: “We had a good first test, we understood the car well and carried out all the tests we wanted. Now we feel fit and are ready for this first race. I want to make the most of my last year at Ferrari, have a great experience in this fantastic team and give my best. I think Max will continue to collect trophies, but I hope to collect more than last year“.