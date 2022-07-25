Saints Row it shows itself in a new video with 25 minutes of gameplaybut this time not through the official channels: it is in fact a leak leaked onlinewith the game being tried and shown ahead of time by a user.

The video starts with a car ride within a desert setting, complete with firefights against various rather organized and armored enemies, so much so as to give rise to a decidedly glowing scene, between explosions and over-the-top action moments.

After a few minutes, the protagonist finds himself jumping from the roof of a car onto a moving train, continuing the furious firefights aboard the wagons and taking control of turrets and other weapons of destruction, before passing back on board the cars and finally finish the fighting on foot.

Subsequently we witness various other sections of the game that allow you to see sudden changes of scenery and situation, as well as being able to evaluate in this way the level reached by the graphics in this reboot and also the dialogue and dubbing, in English and with on-screen subtitles in Japanese.

In general, it is clear how Volition and Deep Silver wanted to modernize Saints Row from a technical point of view, even if the gameplay it still seems strongly anchored in the tradition of the series. Various information on the game can be drawn from the Saints Row tried and tested just recently, with the title that entered the gold phase last week and will arrive on the market without delay on August 23, 2022.