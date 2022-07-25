Electronic Arts announced that it has formed a multi-year partnership with the Juventus to not only appear in FIFA 23also in the next games of the new soccer series that will come out from 2023.

This alliance makes EA SPORTS be the exclusive sports video game partner of Juventus, with an authentic integration that will feature Juve’s stadium, the Allianz Stadium, along with the club’s logo and kits. Both parties are also excited to work on a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives that provide new opportunities beyond football.

In addition to the agreement with the club, the former soccer player Claudio Marchisio will join as a FUT Hero, and the current player Dusan Vlahovic will also be an ambassador for this year’s delivery.

Goodbye to Piedmont Calcio and welcome to Juve. Image: Electronic Arts

Marchisio He is one of the most emblematic footballers of this club and one of the fans’ favourites. For this and several other reasons, he is a FUT Hero and not everyone compares to him.

“We are excited to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus,” said David Jackson, Vice President of Branding for EA SPORTS FIFA. “This phenomenal club means a lot to us and our fans, and will enable EA SPORTS to continue to deliver the most authentic and comprehensive football experience in FIFA 23 and beyond.”

When does FIFA 23 come out?

Very well, Juve returns to the games of EA Sportsbut when does it come out FIFA 23? That will be on September 30 and it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia. So you have many options to play this title.

Now all you have to do is choose which version to buy or maybe not enter it because you don’t like soccer.

