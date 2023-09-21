All the candidates for candidacy official to the presidency of the Republic In the PRI cycle they received a message from the Olympus of Los Pinos very early: ““Put your things in order.”which implied Clean up files, sweep the trash under the rug, and keep track of your resume.because the opposition and the press were going to look for the skeletons in the closet.

In American politics there is an axiom that sometimes becomes fundamental: “If you want to know a person’s hidden past, make them a candidate because the opposition and the press will unearth their dead.”.

The candidacy of the PAN-non/PAN senator arose from the push initiated in the National Palace to create a similar adversary, the opposition groups fell into the trap and practically caught the Foxist politician and threw her into the ring without “putting your things in order” and confident that any complaint against the candidate would be dismissed with the argument that “they are afraid of her and are trembling.”

In politics there are other rules of media debate. To the Senator Gálvez they are coming out many skeletons from their closets: the red house, the videos where she in person and with marro in her hands demolished apartments and allegedly irregular buildings and now the version is circulating – strengthened by the diligent Marco Levario Turcott, from the magazine etcetera, @Arouet_V – of the inflated academic career of the opposition candidate.

All activist intellectuals opposition praised the culture of effort in the figure of the senator Galvez, but highlighting her professional career and her degree as an engineer. Given the proven data of the reality of her professional qualification, the opposition candidate has had to recognize that it was not the product of a regular academic process, but rather of the late qualification mechanism based on experience, although, formally, the result is the same : a professional title recognized by the Ministry of Public Education, but with the acceptance that it was through superficial work that is recognized by experience in the specialty.

The debate over Senator Gálvez’s title is more political than professionalbut it has as a reference the way in which they wanted to cross the degree of the PAN-non/PAN with specialization in engineering vis-à-vis the late degree of the President López Obrador as a graduate in political science from the UNAM.

In any case, what stands out about this incident is the manipulation of Senator Gálvez’s social profile by none other than the most rigorous intellectuality — the Cardenista-Foxista Ricardo Pascoe, the writer-activist Héctor Aguilar Camín and the historian Enrique Krauze–, who did not bargain with adjectives or exaltations to highlight the opposition candidate’s effort to present a figure built around praise that had not been seen in the Mexican intelligentsia in the last 50 years and almost elevate her to the category of Santa Evita. A summary of the shameless deification of these intellectuals about the senator Xochitl Galvez It was published on Wednesday by the writer Fabrizio Mejía Madrid on the Sin Embargo site (https://www.sinembargo.mx/20-09-2023/4411502).

The points that merit further investigation into the senator’s public past Galvez They are very specific: what she did not do for the indigenous peoples in racist Foxism, the irregular benefits obtained from her position as mayor in Miguel Hidalgo, the acquisition of the now famous red house that hides the same irregularities that Peña Nieto’s White Housethe businesses that she derived as mayor to her own family businesses from her companies and the investigations into other business benefits obtained by her husband as part of the public activity of the current opposition candidate.

The investigation into irregularities in the senator’s public activities Galvez They are just beginning and would be aiming to reduce their credibility, with the aggravating circumstance that the derogatory response of Xochitl and its promoters crediting the attacks to the supposed “fear” in the National Palace to the conjectured growing trend of votes for the opposition candidate is not enough to stop the feedback dynamic of political criticism that occurs on social networks that exalted the appearance of an opposition candidacy and that are now destroying their credibility.

The political inexperience of the group promoting the senator’s candidacy Galvez He did not worry about “putting things in order” before launching her into the back-alley dispute for the presidency.

