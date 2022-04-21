Yamato Video announced that the original animated series is based on Saint Seiyathe manga of Masami Kurumadawill come up Amazon Prime Videospecifically on the paid thematic channel of Prime Video Channels called ANiME GENERATION. This is not a new adaptation, but the historical one known as “The Zodiac Knights“.

It will not be possible to see the series in plain text if you are simply subscribed to Amazon Prime, but you will also have to subscribe to ANiME GENERATION at a price of € 4.99 per month. You can, however, take advantage of a 14-day free trial period.

The Zodiac Knights will be available starting from Maybut does not yet have a precise date.

Source: Yamato Video