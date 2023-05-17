Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French Paris Saint-Germain is facing great difficulty in its attempts to include Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, the Italian striker of Napoli, due to the club’s excessive financial requests, in addition to the fact that the “Nerazzurri” prefers to continue with the team in the new season.

Accordingly, Saint-Germain directed the “rudder” to another goal, English striker Harry Kane, the top scorer of Tottenham and the England national team, in the hope of achieving a “loud deal” in the next “summer Mercato”.

And the “Parisian” wants to support his attack with a “world-class” spearhead, in order to be a partner in the attack for Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the team leader and his first star, in light of the great certainty of the departure of Argentine star Lionel Messi this summer, in addition to Paris’s desire to Getting rid of the Brazilian Neymar in any way, “final sale or loan.”

And what increases the difficulty of Osimhen’s deal is that the player himself prefers to play in the English Premier League, after he achieved an amazing season with Napoli, and contributed strongly to winning the Italian League, Calcio, and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which greatly increased his popularity. The Nigerian star in southern Italy, the stronghold of Naples. Osimhen became coveted by more than one major European club such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

And English press sources stated that Osimhen confessed to those close to him that he dreams of playing in England, which encouraged United and “Blues” officials to intensify their attempts to include him, especially since each of them has enough money to write a “check for 150 million euros.” , to satisfy the officials of Naples.

Recently, it was reported that the Portuguese Luis Campos, sports director of Paris Saint-Germain and advisor to the club’s president, met with representatives of Harry Kane, in an attempt to persuade them to obtain the services of the English top scorer, whose contract expires in the “summer of 2024”. Kane’s price is expected to be much lower than Osimhen’s, as he is nearing the end of his contract, with his current market value estimated at around £87m.

It remains to know the position of the Tottenham administration, and whether it wants to forfeit its first star and the team’s top scorer, or impede his departure, as it did last season, when it prevented him from moving to Manchester City.

Harry Kane, the top scorer of the “Three Lions” team, did not win any championships with his current club, Tottenham, and his team is far from the qualifying positions to play in the Champions League next season, although on a personal level, he comes second in the scorers’ ranking with 27 goals in 36 games with « Premier League”, which prompted him to think again about leaving, in search of an ambitious sports project that would give him the opportunity to win championships and titles, and he was the one who did not win any championship despite his 29 years of age.

Harry Kane, born on July 28, 1993, spent the youth career at Tottenham from 2004 to 2009, and was loaned 4 times to Leighton Orient 2011, Millwall 2012, Norwich City “2012-2013” ​​and finally Leicester City 2013, to return again to Tottenham so far.

Kane played for the English youth teams under 17, 19, 20 and 21 years old, and he could have played for Ireland, his father’s hometown, but he preferred to play for the “Three Lions” team in 2015, and participated in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.