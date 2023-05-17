The actor and environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger advocated this Tuesday in Vienna for a “new environmental movement” that promotes the development of new ecological projects to produce clean energy.

“I call for change. Change is never easy, but this is an emergency and this emergency requires action,” said the former governor of the US state of California (2003-2010). during the environmental summit “Austrian World Summit”, held today in the Austrian capital.

Schwarzenegger, of Austrian origin, assured that “a green future is possible, with robots, clean cement, sustainable seafood and companies that produce electricity with algae and waves.”

However, the 75-year-old Hollywood actor qualified that this requires “a new environmental movement, to adapt to the new reality”.

“That’s why I call for a new environmental movement based on the construction of clean energy projects that we need as soon as possible. We have to build, build and build,” he said.

“I’m not talking about the construction of new highways or infrastructure. I’m talking about environmental projects,” he said.

That requires, he added, that governments open the way for projects, with fewer bureaucratic obstacles, “because future economic growth should not be driven by fossil fuels.”

The “Austrian World Summit” was attended this year by some 700 experts and political representatives, including the Austrian Federal President, ecologist Alexander Van der Bellen.

He also intervened, in the section “Climate Change and Security”, former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, brother of kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“We (the free world) must be united against this evil and unnecessary war,” Klitschko declared of the Russian attack on his native Ukraine.

