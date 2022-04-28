Just released a preview of Sailor Moon Cosmos. Through the official channel of the franchise on YouTube we got a short video announcing its arrival. This will be the most recent film adaptation of the adventures of usagi tsukino.

In the latest trailer we see several beloved characters return, such as Sailor Mars Y tuxedo Mask. all while Usagi he talks about an upcoming battle and his doubts about what his powers brought him. Sailor Moon Cosmos It is presented as the great final chapter.

This statement is due to the fact that it will be an adaptation of the arc of Shadow Galacticawhich fit was the last of the manga. During this we met the Sailor Starlights Already Sailor Cosmos, from whom they surely got the name. Not to mention that it was a very good send-off for sailor Moon.

Sailor Moon Cosmos It will arrive in the form of two animated films to be released sometime in 2023. The first one is planned for early summer next year.. Information about the second has not yet been released.

We also recommend: Is it plagiarism? They discover that the opening of Sailor Moon is not an original theme

manga fans Naoko Takeuchi finally they will be able to have the true conclusion that they expected. The first anime series made a lot of changes in its adaptation, while these movies will remain very faithful. Now it only remains to wait to see the conclusion of this story with Sailor Moon Cosmos.

How can I prepare for Sailor Moon Cosmos?

Sailor Moon Cosmos It will be a story divided into two films. These in turn function as a kind of fifth season of Sailor Moon Crystal. This anime is a fairly faithful adaptation of what was originally written in the manga.

Source: Toei Animation.

In addition to seeing Crystalyou should watch the movies eternal who continue their story. Movies are already on Netflixwhile the series will arrive on this platform next June. There’s still a long time to go Sailor Moon Cosmosso you can make the wait more bearable.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to come to our Discord where we discuss anime and other topics.