Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences to the nation’s martyr, Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi, who was martyred with his colleagues after being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the armed forces. Somali.

When His Highness visited the funeral hall in the Al-Digdaga area in Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Al-Bari, Almighty, called for the martyr Al-Shehhi and all the martyrs of the nation to be showered with his mercy and forgiveness, and to reside in his spacious paradise with the prophets, the truthful, and the martyrs… We belong to God and to Him we shall return.