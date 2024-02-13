“Vitiligo is a disease that must be identified, up to now it has been underestimated. The disease falls within the framework of autoimmune diseases. Research has made important progress. The first topical product for the treatment of vitiligo has been registered in Europe and clinical trials with systemic drugs are underway, so the outlook is rosy” said Mauro Picardo, coordinator of the SIDeMaST Vitiligo Task Force on the sidelines of the conference “Focus Vitiligo : final stage of the National Tour” which was held at the Senate of the Republic.