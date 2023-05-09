Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered condolences to the family of the martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem bin Hammad Al Ketbi, from the salary of Al Rashidiya Center, who was martyred while fulfilling the call of duty and while performing his work with his colleagues from the defense teams. Civilian in Dubai in extinguishing a fire in Al-Awir area.

Today, His Highness visited the martyr’s condolence council in Al-Mizhar (1) in Dubai, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to shower him with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, to bring him down to the homes of the martyrs, and to inspire his family with beautiful patience and good condolences.

His Highness said that the martyrs of duty, who rose while performing their national duty with dedication and sincerity, will remain an example and a symbol of sacrifice and loyalty for their precious and precious efforts in serving the country and enhancing its security and stability, setting the brightest examples in giving, pointing out His Highness that the honorable performance and precious sacrifices are the best evidence that the sons of The Emirates are always trustworthy, as they have been true to what they promised God to do in order to protect lives and sacrifice gains, so that the nation and society can enjoy safety.