Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the generous patronage of the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chairwoman of the UAE-Japanese Friendship Committee to support the professional development of women in the oil and gas sector, the UAE Friendship Committee held The Japanese Women’s Professional Development Forum held its 16th forum to promote women’s empowerment in the energy sector, which was recently hosted by Abu Dhabi.

The forum was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Tsyoshinakai, CEO of the Japan Petroleum Cooperation Center, in addition to the executive leadership team of ADNOC, and a number of representatives from oil and gas companies from the Arabian Gulf region, and from Japan.

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi delivered a speech in which she conveyed the greetings of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, and her wishes to the participants, male and female, for success. She also affirmed Her Highness’ keenness and continuous support for holding these meetings, which enhance cooperation and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, unleash the potential of women, and support their development.

Her Excellency said, “Although the oil and gas industry has made great progress towards a greater diversity of genders in the oil and gas sector, there is still much that needs to be done to obtain the advantages of performance and productivity for women working in this sector, and for this it is necessary to provide More opportunities for women’s participation, enhancing confidence in women’s ability to work in field management, and to participate in many technical and administrative professions, praising the serious initiative of ADNOC, which worked to localize a number of women leaders in onshore and offshore fields, because ADNOC realizes that the company’s growth and success depends on On the skilled, diverse and committed workforce to ensure that it continues to provide high value to all ».

ADNOC aims to enhance its leadership in achieving gender diversity and employee development in the region, in accordance with the 2030 Sustainability Strategy.

During the forum, the participants visited Zirku Island to learn more about the role of ADNOC’s pioneers in operating and leading petroleum operations by achieving gender diversity and involving women in decision-making.

Taiba Al Hashemi, CEO – ADNOC Offshore, said, “The role of women is pivotal in achieving a sustainable future. Thanks to the guidance and support of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, ADNOC has made remarkable progress in the field of empowering women, while we aim to raise the proportion of women’s representation in specialized technical positions to 25%. by 2030.

At the end of the forum, the participants from the two countries expressed their thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her sponsorship of this event, valuing her support and continuous follow-up of activities that contribute to the development of women to achieve a sustainable future.