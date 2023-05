Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, inaugurated the Civil Defense Readiness Room at the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, which is based on concepts and programs of artificial intelligence, to be the first of its kind in the fields of civil defense.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, and a number of officers of the Ministry of Interior.

His Highness was briefed on the system of smart proactive systems organized by the Civil Defense Readiness Chamber, to ensure the investment of the latest technologies and artificial intelligence programs, and to employ them in the development of work in an institutional manner, and to enhance readiness and readiness in innovative ways based on scientific analysis and advanced science in facing challenges resulting from fires, and proactive methods of prevention. Of which.

His Highness also listened to an explanation from the Chamber’s officials about these systems and their vital role in developing services, raising the levels and capabilities of civil defense personnel, and providing awareness programs with proactive and preventive concepts, and they are among the first programs of their kind in the world in the field of firefighting.

Regarding the civil defense readiness room, Captain Issa Al-Mutawa, project manager for the “Dubai Civil Defense Readiness”, said that the systems used came after thorough studies and international accreditation from international civil defense institutions, including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which praised this optimal employment of intelligence programs. artificial.

He said: “Through these programs, we have worked to develop heat maps of accident locations, provide accurate data, study human actions and behaviors that lead to fires, and link them to different nationalities, cultures, and occasions, so that accurate data and data are collected in the Civil Defense Readiness Room, where they are used.” In building proactive plans, distributing centers, building capacities, and drawing educational programs in all languages ​​provided by specialized programs, by harnessing artificial intelligence technology through an “avatar” in the form of civil defense elements, so that our messages reach millions with the click of a button.

He added, “We are now able to provide heat maps with accurate data on accidents, the causes that lead to them, ways to proactively combat them, and predict the likelihood of fire accidents based on a database of previous accidents.”

He pointed out that the program system contains high-level technical capabilities in communication, including contributing to identifying the causes of fire for each region, and then sending awareness materials in the form of short text messages to residents in those areas, to identify the most likely causes of fire, and how to avoid them, including It prevents accidents.