Engine loses momentum and equipment falls into the sea; item aims to monitor possible attacks by US and South Korea

A North Korea announced that it had launched a military reconnaissance satellite on Wednesday (May 31, 2023), local time – Tuesday night (May 30) in Brazil. The object, however, fell into the sea, according to the state agency. KCNA.

“Launch of new ‘Chollima-1’ satellite transport rocket crashed into West Sea after losing thrust due to erratic 2-stage engine starting”, declared the agency. Here’s the full of the note, in English (360 KB).

A spokesperson for the National Aerospace Development Administration said the failure occurred because of “low reliability and stability of the new engine system applied to the Chollima-1 and the unstable nature of the fuel used”.

To the announce on Tuesday (30.May) the launch of “Military Reconnaissance Satellite #1 vice chairman of the North Korean government’s military commission, Ri Pyong-chol, declared that the action was a response to recent attacks by South Korea and of U.S.

“In the current situation brought about by the reckless military acts of the US and South Korea, we constantly feel the need to expand the means of reconnaissance and intelligence and improve various defensive and offensive weapons and have the timelines for the execution of their development plans.”, said Ri Pyong-chol in a note. Here’s the fullin English (68 KB).

The US condemnedtightly” the release. In note (fullin English – 41 KB) Adam Hodge, spokesman for the National Security Council, warned that the action will increase tensions in the region.

According to him, the satellite uses ballistic missile technology, “which is a blatant violation of several UN Security Council resolutions [Organização das Nações Unidas]”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, 39, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms.

“The door has not closed to diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and choose engagement instead.,” declared Hodge. “The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Japanese allies and the Republic of Korea. [Coreia do Sul].”