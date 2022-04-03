Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday evening, at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, a group of sheikhs, officials, notables, tribesmen and citizens.

Sultan Al Qasimi in an interview with the audience and in the picture Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan and Abdullah bin Salem

His Highness exchanged congratulations and blessings with the well-wishers who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, hoping God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the United Arab Emirates with elevation, pride and progress, and the Arab and Islamic nations. With safety, security, goodness and blessings. The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Statistics Department. and Community Development, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, and His Excellency Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Affairs The Supreme Council of the Union, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, head of the Amiri Diwan, heads of local departments and institutions, and directors of universities in Sharjah.

Humaid Al Nuaimi upon receiving well-wishers in the presence of Ammar Al Nuaimi and Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also received well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace yesterday evening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. His Highness also accepted the congratulations and blessings of His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Supreme Council Affairs, who came to greet His Highness and congratulate him on the advent of the month of Ramadan. The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims, praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness.

Hamid Al Nuaimi in an interview with Abdul Rahman Al Owais

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President of the Ruler’s Court in Ajman.

Saud Al Mualla while receiving the well-wishers of the holy month

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received, last night at his palace, a group of well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, who came to greet His Highness and congratulate him on the advent of the month of Ramadan. His Highness also accepted the congratulations of the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, traders and investors, who prayed to the Almighty God to perpetuate health and wellness for His Highness, and for the people of the Emirates to progress and progress, and for the Arab and Islamic nations to perpetuate goodness, Yemen and blessings.

Saud Al Mualla in an interview with Abdul Rahman Al Owais and Hamid Al Qatami

The interviews were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Ahmed Award Al Mualla for the Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department in Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipal Department in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Engineer Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid Al Mualla, Head of the Urban Planning Department in Umm Al Quwain, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Diwan, Rashid Muhammad Ahmad, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Diwan, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and a number of officials.