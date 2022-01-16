Said Palau and Aleska Zambrano celebrated the birthday of their daughter, Caetana. The reality boy and his ex-partner left their legal problems behind to reunite on this special day for their little girl. Through Instagram, both spread images of the children’s party that had as its theme the well-known cartoon Vampirina.

“Happy birthday, love of my life, we are having an incredible time, I love you very much,” was the message that the member of This is war dedicated to his heiress.

At one point in the celebration, Said Palao and Aleska Zambrano appear posing next to their daughter to sing “Happy Birthday” to her, while the guests accompanied them with applause.

Alejandra Baigorria was one of the guests

What caught the attention is that Alejandra Baigorria was also present at the children’s party. Said Palao’s businesswoman and girlfriend was happy to attend the minor’s six-year-old. “Happy day, my beautiful Cae,” the model wrote in the Instagram post.

A few days ago, she and Said returned from a cruise vacation in the Bahamas. They also visited Aruba where they starred in romantic photos.

What did Alejandra Baigorria say about Aleska Zambrano?

Alejandra Baigorria talked about how she gets along with Aleska Zambrano, ex-partner of Said Palao. “I don’t have the pleasure of meeting her, but I see that she is a good mother. Cae always talks about her, she is a very well-educated girl and those are the references”, she expressed in an interview for América shows.

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria leave This is war

During an interview with Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi for + Shows, the couple revealed that they would move away from This is war 2022 to dedicate themselves to different projects. The model revealed that she will continue to focus on her clothing brand, but that she will return to television screens with another format.

For his part, Said revealed that he will spend several months traveling through Miami and Europe due to the judi competitions he has scheduled. “You have to make your plans, your action plan, you don’t have to wait for them to call you at the last minute, you also have to make your plans,” he said.