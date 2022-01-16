The year is just beginning, but it promises to be one of the most important for the video game industry.

Due to the impacts of the pandemic, many developers and studios decided to delay the releases of different video games. However, many of these companies used that time to polish them. The good news is that 2022 has one of the best lists of video game releases in recent years.

On the other hand, it should be noted that one of the most anticipated video games of this year is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, for Nintendo Switch. However, it was not included in this list because, although the Japanese company indicated that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there is little information about it, its release date is still unknown and it is possible that it will be postponed until 2023.

Learn about five of the most anticipated video games for this year, the platforms to play them and the release dates.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn, the prequel to Horizon Forbidden West, was recognized as one of the best video games of 2017. In fact, in 2019 Guerrilla Games, the developer of this video game, confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn it had sold over ten million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 video games.

For this reason, Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated among the community gamer.

The theme of this video game revolves around a post-apocalyptic world in which machines rule the Earth. There, players will control Aloy, the protagonist of the story, who will have to face deadly mechanical beasts, while discovering the secrets of this mysterious and hopeless world.

Release date: 18th of February.

Platforms: Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

God of War: Ragnarok

This will be the ninth installment of the saga of God of War and the sequel to the video game released in 2018, which is the best-selling title of the entire series: as of August of last year, it had sold more than 19 million copies worldwide.

God of War: Ragnarok, developed by Santa Monica Studio, follows the story of Kratos and his son Atreus in a world based on Norse mythology. They will embark on a mythical adventure in search of answers and allies before the arrival of Ragnarök, the predicted battle that will end the world. In addition, this edition will have new characters like Thor and Odin.

Release date: second semester 2022.

Platforms: Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

Elden Ring

This action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware It was announced at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and since then it has won the most anticipated game twice in a row at The Game Awards, the awards gala that honors the best video games of each year.

Furthermore, another important component of Elden Ring are its directors: Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin; the first is the creator of the Souls franchise, which is one of the most important series of video games belonging to the role-playing and action genre, and the second is the author of Song of ice and fire, the successful series of novels on which it is inspired game of Thrones.

After the destruction of the Elden Ring and the scattering of its fragments, known as the Great Runes, the ultimate goal is to collect them and become an Elden Lord.



Release date: February 25, 2022.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox

Series X|S.

Starfield

Fans of the RPG (role-playing video game) genre are surely looking forward to Starfield, after it was announced at E3 2018. The developer of this video game is Bethesda Game Studios, creator of fascinating and entertaining games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Y Fallout 4.

Set among the stars, the gamer will be able to create any character they want and explore with unprecedented freedom as they embark on an epic journey to unravel mankind’s greatest mystery.

Release date: November 11, 2022.

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

This video game was announced last year as part of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. It is also a prequel to Pokémon Diamond Version Y Pearl Edition.

The company that was in charge of developing this delivery was Game Freak, which brought new ideas to the game that were needed by fans of the series, according to Jhaan Elker, video game journalist for the Washington Post.

The story takes place in the Hisui region, where there are authentic natural wonders, impressive landscapes and a large number of wild Pokémon.

The objective is to create the first Pokedex in the region, where some Pokémon are familiar and others will be completely new.

Release date: January 28, 2022.

Platform: Switch.

CATALINA ARIZA CONTRERAS

SUNDAY EDITORIAL