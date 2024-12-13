Loving and being loved is essential for personal development and the achievement of a full life in human beings. Thanks to online dating applications, the possibilities of finding a partner have multiplied, and knowing what users are looking for can increase the chances of finding your partner. matches ideal.

Tinder, one of the most used dating applications in the world, has carried out the Year In Swipe 2024 report, where it has revealed some of the main keys and tricks that singles use to find a partner. Every word in the bio description counts and influences the algorithm, which decides what connections it generates between users.

Every word in the bio description counts and influences the algorithm Marti Gelabert / Own

The zodiac sign, essential among generation Z

According to the study, 40% of members who use the app say that astrological predictions about love will directly influence their dating choices in the coming year. So including it in the profile bio could increase the likelihood of making matches with users. The zodiac signs that received the most likes in 2024 were Virgo, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius.

The single golden retrievers, the most in demand

It was at the end of 2023, when the use of the golden retriever dog breed as an adjective began to become popular to describe people with a loyal, friendly, energetic and full of positivity character. According to the Tinder report, around 45% of respondents say they are looking for a golden retriever type, that is, someone with the above characteristics, within the app.



40% of app users say astrological love predictions will directly influence their dating choices in 2025 POT

Use emojis that define who you are and what you want

Emojis have ceased to have a decorative nature and have become a sign of identity. Each one has a meaning, extended among the user community. For example, the pink ribbon means being a person coquettean adjective that generation Z uses to define conceited people, careful in their personal grooming and in everything that can make them appear attractive. Another of the most used emojis in many profiles this year has been the black cloud, which reflects a realistic perspective on dating and knowing how to recognize the ups and downs present in them. So if you find any of these small symbols, you should not overlook them, because each one hides a message, and knowing it will be essential to be able to better understand your date.



Emojis have ceased to have a decorative nature and have become a sign of identity

Avoid falling into the red flags of 2024

Red flags in relationships are warning signs that indicate negative characteristics that should be avoided so that the ties between two people are not broken. The most common among the soleros of the application this year have been poor hygiene (50%), rudeness (44%), talking too much about an ex (34%) and not knowing how to disconnect and establish work boundaries (22%). Not falling for these red flags will help you avoid misunderstandings and awkward situations during dates.



Not falling for these red flags will help you avoid misunderstandings and awkward situations during dates. Getty Images

Enhance green flags and communication

The report has revealed which are the most sought-after features among application users. Although profile images are the first impression, they are not everything. Singles also prioritize trust (40%), shared values ​​(31%), emotional availability (30%) and common interests (28%) when dating.





Read also

Anna Calpe

Searching for a partner on the internet does not always guarantee a happy ending, but knowing these little tricks can give you an idea of ​​what awaits you. dating online in 2025.