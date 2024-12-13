“Eternity begins now.” With that phrase that is at once so simple but so full of meaning, along with a spectacular ring full of gold and diamonds, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their engagement after having been dating for just over a year, although they have known each other for much longer.

The 32-year-old performer and singer organized a small celebration party at her home, attended by some very close people from her inner circle and, of course, also family. He missed, yes, his most famous friends: those celebrities who have not hesitated for a moment to congratulate him through the networks.

Taylor Swift promised to be “the flower girl” at the wedding; Lilly Collins claimed it was “the best news ever”; Cardi B seemed to not quite believe it and, in addition, many others left emoticons or words of affection: Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Nas X, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde, Ashley Benson…

But although many messages came, There was a gesture that, although subtle, could not be overlooked due to the tremendous past that exists between the two, taking into account her love triangle – although it barely coexisted over time – with Justin Bieber. We are referring to those who many followers have always considered the great enemy of the couple baptized as Jelena: Hailey Baldwin.

The current wife of the Canadian singer did not hesitate to ‘Like’ the Instagram post in which hedouble nominated for the next Golden Globes —for her roles in the fourth season of Only murders in the building and for Emilia Perez— announced her engagement to Blanco.

It is a more than important gesture, since for many years Hailey has been criticized for having been the cause of the breakup between Justin and Selena, who began dating at the end of 2010 and were together, although intermittently, until spring 2018. Just a few months later, in the summer, he got engaged to Hailey.

Hailey and Justin dated briefly between 2015 and 2016, Hence, after resuming the relationship in May 2018, it barely took them two months to get a glimpse of the wedding, which affected Selena, causing many of her followers to go online to hate and make malicious comments to Hailey.

Hence the importance of his gesture: a simple Like with which he seems to bury any possible resentment, although both have already spoken publicly at length about the fact that there was only “love” and “respect” between them and that they did not believe that anyone should receive an enormous amount of hate on networks for circumstances that they think they know but that they really do not know.