SQUARE ENIX releases a new trailer online for SaGa Emerald Beyondintroducing one of the game's six protagonists: Siugnas.

One of the protagonists: the Evil King (Dismal King), forced to leave his throne. An immortal vampire who ruled Yomia world shrouded in darkness.

After being ousted from his throne due to the betrayal of someone or something, he awakens to find himself in Brighthome, a world where fallen warriors gather. He is recruited into the king's group of warriors, called Generals, and sent to fight in a chaotic battle against the invaders. But how did he, an immortal, end up in a world where only the deceased can go? Together with the other members of the generals, he begins a journey to regain his abilities as the Evil King.

SaGa Emerald Beyond it will be available next time 25 April on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices.

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Siugnas trailer





