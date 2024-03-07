There will only be one left

In the week leading up to Jeddah, at home Red Bull there was the attempt to calm the environment, after the bitter controversies – including internal ones – that set the scene of the Bahrain race on fire. Christian Horner is back on the wall, while Jos Verstappen – who had publicly asked for his dismissal – will not be present on the circuit due to previous rally commitments.

But in recent days it has become clear how both Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen took Jos's side. The first one defined “an interesting variation” Max's rumored arrival at Mercedes, and the driver himself observed that his father is not a liar and has not completely closed the door to Toto Wolff, even though he defines the scenario as unlikely.

In short, it seems to be increasingly clear that if Horner were to remain at the head of the team, the hypothesis of Verstappen's farewell will begin to become more and more consistent.

Horner's plan B

Strengthened by the support of Red Bull's Thai majority, led by Chalerm Yoovidhya, Christian Horner seems to be going straight on his wayregardless of what is being done around him to discredit his image and credibility.

The English manager is convinced that Max Verstappen is not essential to win races and championships, given a very fast single-seater like the one seen in the last two world championships. Horner's plan, in the event of Verstappen's farewell, it would indeed be the one to have in the team Alexander Albon of Williams and Oscar Piastri of McLaren. The Germans report this F1-Insider.

But both Albon and Piastri also have a contract with their respective teams for 2025, a detail that does not scare the Red Bull leaders, ready to put significant sums on the table in order to secure the two drivers. A detail not to be overlooked is Albon's Thai origins – like those of the Yoovidhya family – and Piastri's manager, that is, Mark Webber, well known in the Milton Keynes area.