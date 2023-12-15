SQUARE ENIX has revealed the release date for SaGa Emerald Beyond, new chapter of the franchise announced last September. The title will be available worldwide next April 25, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS and Android devices.

In Japan the title will be available both digitally and in physical edition. Also on the SQUARE ENIX Store one will be released Collector's Edition for 25,000 yen (around €161) which will include an artbook, three soundtrack CDs, two metal figures dedicated to the game's creatures and a bag. At the moment we don't know if this edition will also be released in the West.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with two new trailers dedicated to the protagonists of the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Tsunanori Mido

Ameya Aisling

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu