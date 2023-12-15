The CO2 emissions of a package that you order online are becoming smaller and smaller. Research shows that parcel deliverers are becoming increasingly cleaner.

We order completely online. Especially in this December, the parcel deliverers are working overtime for both that old man in a dress from Spain and that sled-riding, corpulent gentleman from the North Pole. Much less environmentally conscious, of course, than on the cargo bike to the local Bart Smit Intertoys Action to purchase.

Fortunately, we can ease our conscience! From research by Thuiswinkel.org it turns out that parcel deliverers are becoming increasingly cleaner. We are not talking about personal hygiene, but about emissions. The CO2 emissions from a package have fallen by 56 percent compared to 2018.

Still an average of about 100 grams of CO2 per package, but that should not erase the decrease, in 2018 the average was 230 grams of CO2 per package. The goal is a 90 percent reduction by 2030, so parcel deliverers are already well on their way.

The research was carried out by the trade organization in collaboration with Top Sector Logistics, various carriers and online stores.

More depots

It is good to indicate that this is about the last mile. So from depots to front door or collection point. Now, in the past five years, the number of packages has doubled and the number of depots has also grown considerably. This also means that the vans are fully loaded and the CO2 emissions of that bus can also be shared by more packages.

Electric vans

These vans now come in many shapes and sizes. It is no longer just diesel burners, but also fully electric vans that reduce emissions per package. In addition, packaging is (apparently) more efficient, resulting in more small packages that can be delivered by bicycle, for example.

Collection points

A somewhat surprising outcome is that the use of collection points is not necessarily better for the average emissions per package. On average, this can result in a reduction of 10 grams of CO2, but then the collector must come on foot or by bicycle.

If the consumer drives by in his own car, the emissions per package are worse. Then multiple packages at the same time in a van is better. Anyway, then the delivery person also has to leave that diesel bus running when every doorbell rings.

Last mile only

The research only addresses the last mile. The logistics process in advance, i.e. from factory to online store, from online store to distribution center or depot, is not included. Of course, there are also a lot of trucks driving back and forth there.

For now, the industry is mainly focusing on a 90 percent reduction in CO2 by 2030 for the last part. They will then look further at cleaner trucks. Well, with all the emission-free inner cities that are coming, that reduction will be feasible.

As far as we are concerned, you can continue to order online with a clear conscience. Delivery is already getting nice and clean.

