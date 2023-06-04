Hermosillo, Sonora.- two migrant women what were they victims of extortion by delinquents in Tijuanawere located in good health in hermosillo.

This was achieved thanks to the collaboration of the Specialized Units in Fight Kidnapping (UECS) of the Prosecutors of sonorous and lower california.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office explained that within the framework of the Coordination of Security of the Region of Sea of ​​Cortezit could to locate at victims of reserved identity, 33 and 14 years of age, respectively, in the center of the Sonoran capital, when they tried to withdraw money from a bank.

Both they left their place of originin the state of Pueblawith the objective of emigrate illegally to United States of Americaand meet up with relatives in New Jersey.

However, upon reaching Tijuana, lower california, were retained illegally by delinquents, but later they managed to escape. From Tijuana, women they took a bus that brought them to hermosillo.

But when all that happened, the criminals contacted relatives of the victims in New Jersey, USAwhom they tried to deceive by telling them that the two women had already they were on US soil and deprived of their freedomso they they demanded money to release them.

The family chose to notify the authorities.

After receiving the report, personnel from the UECS of the Attorney General of the State of Baja California (FGEBC) and the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJES) exchanged information that resulted in the location of womens, helping them and putting them to safety.

Once located, verified that they suffered no physical damagethey were given legal guidance to later be transferred to the Justice Center for Women (CJM) of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, in Hermosillo, where they were sheltered.