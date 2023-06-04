Messi played his last match with Saint-Germain, who faced Clermont in a meeting that ended with the latter winning 3-2.

And the fans of the capital’s team booed Messi when he was presented in the match that was held at the “Parc des Princes” stadium.

Saint-Germain, the French first-division soccer champion, announced on Saturday that Messi would leave at the end of the season after two years with the team.

“After two seasons in the French capital, Lionel Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain ends with the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season,” the club added in a statement.

Speculation about Messi’s future at the French club has increased in recent weeks, and a source close to the Argentine captain told Reuters that he had received an offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, starting next season.

Media reports also linked Messi’s return to Barcelona, ​​​​in addition to his possible transfer to Inter Miami.

Messi scored 21 goals and made 20 goals with Saint-Germain in all competitions this season, but he did not leave an impressive mark in his two seasons in the team, and he was unable to lead him to pass the round of sixteen in the Champions League.