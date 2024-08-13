The sultry heat in the South and the unstable weather in the North divide Italy and for those on holiday in the mountains the dangers increase due to meteorological uncertainty which is also among the causes of the many accidents recorded since the beginning of the summer season. According to Luca Pancioni, disaster manager and coordinator of the Gruppo maxi emergenze ASL Toscana Sud Est, “it is essential to know your limits but it is useful to download an app to help rescuers”. What are the rules to follow for an excursion? “Appropriate clothing and shoes suitable for trekking, a specific app to download on your smartphone (‘112 where ARE U’) and also a backpack with water and food – he replies – These are some of the rules to follow for those who decide to spend the days of Ferragosto in the mountains and hills and try some excursions”.

“Trekking, or even just walking in the mountains, are not simple and danger-free things,” explains Pancioni. “We often find ourselves providing assistance to people who have ventured along mountain paths with inadequate footwear and, above all, without considering their own resistance capabilities.”

During the days of Ferragosto, many people will seek some relief in mountain areas such as Casentino or in the woods of the hilly areas of the territory. Hence the appeal and advice of the Maxi Emergenze Group of the ASL Toscana Sud Est. “The first thing I would recommend is clothing suitable for dealing with sudden storms and drops in temperature – continues Pancioni – shoes suitable for trekking, such as mountain boots or specific shoes. In the mountains it is common to witness sudden storms and drops in temperature, so you need to be prepared. Another piece of advice is to plan the route before leaving, choosing the one most suited to your experience and physical capabilities, having someone who knows the area accompany you and bringing a detailed map of the trails with you”.

‘In case of a sudden storm it is better to lie down on the ground to avoid lightning’

“It would also be useful to download the 112 App – continues Pancioni – through which you can call for help in case of need. The app, in fact, allows us to locate the place from which the request for help comes, sending vehicles and personnel to the indicated point. The App is a support for rescuers that is completed with the telephone information that is given to the operators, an app that would be useful to always have on your phone and not just on excursions”.

“When calling for help, it is useful to provide information about the route/path you are following, the expected travel time and the time you left. This helps us direct the rescue team,” adds Pancioni. “It is also good to always have a supply of water, something to eat and something to cover yourself with, a spare battery for your phone and a flashlight.”

But what are the rules to follow in the event of a sudden storm? “Never stand in a meadow to avoid being struck by lightning – continues the disaster manager -. Better to take shelter in a ravine, in areas protected by rocks without stopping at the entrance to avoid creating an electric arc, concavities in the ground and sit on the backpack that acts as an insulator. If this is not possible, it is better to lie down on the ground: during a storm, in fact, the person must avoid being the highest point. If you are in a group, it is better to distance yourself while remaining within sight”.