Mexico.- Just a few days ago the Cuban Lisa Vega recounted how well he has done in his foray into onlyfansan explicit and exclusive content platform that helped her cover her expenses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Today he announces that he will close his account.

Despite the fact that he has many subscribers who pay a good amount to see his hot content, Lis revealed that she will close her profile on said platformdespite the income it generated, because it will work hand in hand with Playboy.

“I have OnlyFans, but obviously I’m going to close it as soon as I do the ‘Playboy’ thing… I have to close it because well, I’m going to do promotion and I’m going to do a media tour with the theme (song) of ‘I don’t believe you nothing’, I come with urban cumbia,” he explained about his decision.

He also acknowledged that during the pandemic he managed to survive thanks to this work, however, now he will focus on other things.

“The OnlyFans I opened it purely for an economic issue, I always did magazines and nudes because for me it was not so complicated to have an OnlyFans… it’s like a way to generate income,” he said.

And she went on to explain that she could not work during the pandemic, at which time OnlyFans played a vital part in her life, even in the life of her family, since she is the only one who looks out for her and also for everyone else.

Regarding his exclusive content on the platform, he explained that: “I upload two photos a month, I already apologized to my OnlyFans fans. I do not make personal videos, I do not do collaborations, pure photos, it is eroticism and sensuality.”

Finally, Lis Vega expressed her admiration for all those women who have also gained fame thanks to the exclusive content platform, such as Noelia or Dorismar, of whom she expressed herself very well.

“I admire all my colleagues, because apart from that they are beautiful like a Noelia, like a Dorismar, that is, I love what they do because you have to have ovaries in a world where people judge so much and live behind walls. Each who has the right to choose what work to do,” concluded Lis Vega.

