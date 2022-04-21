Home page politics

Split

Meeting in Ramstein, Germany: Lloyd Austin wants to advise on the war in Ukraine. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

How can the security and sovereignty of Ukraine be guaranteed in the long term? US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wants to discuss this with several countries in Ramstein, Germany.

Washington – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet with colleagues from several countries on the war in Ukraine next week at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Rhineland-Palatinate.

more on the subject US Secretary of Defense invites to Ukraine meeting in Ramstein Ukraine-News: EU has spent 35 billion euros on Russian energy since the outbreak of war Bahn expects many travelers again for Easter Monday

The meeting should take place next Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced on Thursday. Kirby did not provide details on the list of participants. But not only NATO countries would be invited, he said.

One goal of the meeting is the lasting security and sovereignty of Ukraine. It should therefore be about Ukraine’s defense needs beyond the current war. “We think it’s time to have that discussion as well,” Kirby said. It should also be about continued military support for Ukraine. Earlier in the day, the US government announced $800 million in new military aid. dpa