The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), reported on the investment this year 120 million pesos to prevent and combat pests and diseases found in citrus, an activity that generates an income of 33 thousand 648 million pesos per year for the benefit of citrus growers of at least 25 entities from the country.

Likewise, it is highlighted that the budget exercised this year by the dependency through the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality (Senasica)is 3.2 percent higher than that exercised during 2021, distributed in 25 states of the Republicin which the National Campaign against regulated citrus pests.

Some of the actions implemented by the plant health technicians they focus on the prevention, control and eradication against endemic threats such as:

Huanglongbing or HBL

Citrus Blackfly (Aleurocanthus woglumi)

Citrus sadness virus (VTC)

Leprosis (CiLV/Citrus leprosis virus)

It should be noted that it has also been established epidemiological surveillance in detection of exotic pests of quarantine importance, such as:

Canker (Xanthomonas citri subspecies citri)

Citrus Variegated Chlorosis (CVC)

Xyllela fastidiosa subspecies pauca

Citrus black spot (Phyllosticta citricarpa)

Similarly, the Sader pointed out that the HBL It is considered the most devastating fruit disease in the world, because there is no known cure for infected trees and it is caused by the bacterium Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, which is transmitted by the Asian psyllid from citrus (Diaphorina citri)which has a presence in different regions of at least 24 producing states.

As for the citrus sadness virus, it is transmitted through aphids, mainly the brown aphid (Toxoptera citricida). For its part, the senasicaseeks to reform its actions, created the technical-scientific working group to follow up on the CTV in Veracruz, which includes researchers from the State Committee for Plant Health, National Institute of Forestry, Agricultural and Livestock Research (INIFAP)in addition to the industrial sector.

The Group’s objective is to generate regional management strategies to mitigate the development and eventual dispersion of severe strains of the virus and its vector to other states or citrus areas.

In the case of leprosisthis is a viral disease that comes from the mites of the genus Brevipalpus spp, which generates a loss of commercial value of the fruit for fresh consumption and that maintains its presence in 19 states of Mexico. Therefore, to treat this disease, the body of agriculture iimplemented cultural control actions (pruning), in 20 thousand 249 hectares and in 7 thousand 71 backyards.

In the case of the citrus black fly, 4,044 hectares were sampled and attended to, through biological control actions, two thousand 353.

It should be noted that Mexico is the fourth largest producer of citrus fruits worldwide, with more than 8.6 million tons per year, of which, a 65% corresponds to sweet citrus such as orange, tangerine, tangelo, grapefruit and a 35% are sour like lemon and lime.