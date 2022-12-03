Ali Maali (Dubai)

Another historic day lived by Senegalese Aliou Cisse, 46, the coach of the Teranga Lions, when he leads his country on Sunday, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, in a fiery match against England, and the coach is currently enjoying moments of glory on the bench. The substitutes, where he made a new history of Senegalese football in the great international forum.

Senegal’s performance in football is linked to Aliou Cisse in 2002. The African team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, where it was eliminated in extra time by Turkey 0-1, and Cisse was present on the field at that time as captain of the national team.

This time in 2022, he is also a leader, but at the head of the coaching staff of his country, and of course there is another aspect in the coach’s life that many may not know, and it is specific to the loss of 11 of his family members on September 26, 2002, when the Cisse family was subjected to a huge tragedy that affected hundreds of people. Other families in Senegal When 11 members of his family, including his sister, as well as his uncles, aunts and cousins, perished in the accident of the Le Joula off the coast of Gambia, the total number of victims was enormous: 1,863 drowned.

The ship was moving from the port of Ziguinchor in the southern part of Senegal to the capital, Dakar, when it was hit in the middle of the distance by a strong storm that overturned it.

After the disaster that mourned thousands of families in Senegal, Cisse tried to help in a charity match between Senegal and Nigeria, and all revenues were directed to the families of the victims. In addition, his club Birmingham launched a fundraising campaign and commemoration of the victims of the accident, by displaying the huge flag of Senegal in the match against Manchester City that season.

Today, this historic coach of the “Teranga Lions” wants to make his entire people happy, as he meets the ancient English national team, despite the absence of one of his most prominent players and the best player in the brown continent, Sadio Mane, as Cisse arm himself with strong determination, and Aliu did not forget the great accident of that ship that It saddened many of his people, and there was a great emotional relationship between Cisse and the killer ship «Le Jola», where he said about it: I know all its contents from the many times I was inside it».