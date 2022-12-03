“This is the time to unleash our best energies. We have to use that approach that the Greeks call and describe with an extraordinary word: meraki”. This was said by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the conference “Brave energies”. But what does “meraki” mean? It is a modern Greek word that derives from a Serbian root. It cannot be translated into Italian with a single word, but it is a concept that expresses the sense of completeness and belonging to the universe that a human being feels when he finds himself in front of the beauties of creation through the simple things of life: a sunset, a good dinner with those who love us, affection for loved ones. It is the ability to appreciate even the little everyday things but with enthusiasm, with participation, with sharing with others.

For example, carrying out a job with creativity and love, putting our very essence into this commitment. An action that therefore applies all the more to those in politics. We can therefore say that “meraki” is the love for life combined with the bond with the social group and the passion for one’s business. Meloni’s video has gone viral on social media.