On Twitter, new MME minister cites optimistic projection for GDP released when he was part of Guedes’ portfolio

The new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said this Sunday (May 22, 2022), through the twitterwhich will insist on thepro-market structural reforms to increase productivity”. Thus, the economist intends to contribute to the growth of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), “driven by private investment and resumption of employment”.

Sachsida took over the MME on 11 May. Previously, he was head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, under Paulo Guedes. Last year, the Sachsida team estimated a 2.1% growth in GDP Brazilian, driven by “private investment and employment”.

In the last week, the Ministry of Economy, however, lowered the forecast to a high of 1.5%, even in the face of an estimated inflation of 7.9%. The estimate is considered optimistic by the Central Bank (+1%) and by the financial market (+0.5%).

Upon assuming the post of Minister of Mines and Energy, Sachsida maintained his speech in defense of structural reforms, such as tax and administrative reforms, the promotion of employment and privatization and concessions.

This week, part of Sachsida’s priorities were guided by the approval of the privatization of Eletrobras by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

Earlier, on May 12, he asked Guedes for studies on the privatization of Petrobras and PPSA (Pré-sal Petróleo), the state-owned pre-salt oil company. The movement made the members of the Mines and Energy and Inspection and Control committees of the Chamber of Deputies invite him to explain himself. The session should be held on June 22. The economist is not obliged to attend.