Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- On the shore of the Pacific Ocean, under a starry sky and before thousands of people from Escuinapa Isabela and Eduardo were crowned as the child queen and the beach king 2022in its 118th edition, in an event where culture, tradition and love for their ancestral roots prevailed in Escuinapa, Sinaloa.

As a prelude to Isabela’s coronation, the Fashion Classi Jazz dance academy led by teacher Claudia de Díaz offered an artistic show in which a posthumous tribute was made to Alejando García Zambrano, who dedicated his work for more than three decades to the building of the bowers that give life to this centenary festivity and who died last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The little Isabela who made her journey framed in an aqua blue outfit with sparkles that alluded to the beach traditionwas crowned by Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president and Lucio Torres Mesa, secretary of tourism for the southern part of the state of Sinaloa.

The program continued with the coronation of José Eduardo, who received the imposition of the crown that accredits him as the beach kingby the Mayor and Queen Arianne Garibaldi.

In her message, the municipal president with great feeling and a broken voice when seeing her image that was captured on the large screens, recognized the work of Don Alejandro, who was for more than 30 years, an important part of the history of these traditional festivities at be in charge of building the enramada area, who died like dozens of Escuinapenses as a result of Covid-19.

“After two years, today we return with this rebirth of the culture and tradition of our land, we are very happy to organize these festivities for all of you, rest assured that the administration that I lead will be aware that we have a white balance ”, mentioned the mayor before thousands of beachgoers.

We recommend you read:

In this cultural event, the Municipal Government took the opportunity to give recognition to the teacher Mirna Contreras, for being the promoter of promoting the child queen in these centenary festivities of the Escuinapenses.