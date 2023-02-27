Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Ukraine-News: Kiev is probably planning an offensive in the spring. Will the war turn around? © Vadim Ghirda/dpa

Ukraine-News: The war in Ukraine continues unabated. Kiev could launch a counter-offensive in the spring. The news ticker.

Kiev – The Ukraine war has celebrated its first anniversary. Heavy fighting continues, particularly around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. For months, they have been the main leaders Mercenaries of the Wagner group again and again new offensives for Russia on the city. The Ukraine wants to launch a counterattack and is probably planning an offensive in the spring.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service recently announced details of the planned counter-offensive by its own armed forces, which also western tank deliveries should succeed. Meanwhile, fighters from Belarus attack a Russian military aircraft.

Ukraine-News: Explosion in Belarus – militants attack Russian military plane

According to their own statements, Belarusian partisans and members of the exile opposition have an rUS military aircraft killed by a drone attack on an airfield damaged near the capital Minsk. “Those were drones. The participants in the operation are Belarusians,” the Polish channel quoted as saying Belsat a statement by the head of the Belarusian anti-government organization Bypol, Aliaksandr Asarau.

The explosion damaged the front and center sections of the aircraft and the radar antenna. The attack was carried out on the Makhulishchi airbase. An adviser to the opposition activists who have fled into exile, Svetlana Tichanovskaya, describes the attack on Twitter as the most successful act of sabotage since the beginning of 2022. The reports could not initially be verified. Moscow and Minsk did not take a position for the time being.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin accuses Nato of being involved in the war – Medvedev warns of the apocalypse

Recently there have been reports that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin more and more in trouble due to the Russian losses. The supply of arms has aggravated relations between Russia and the West. Putin accused the West and NATO of complicity Ukraine war before. Members of Nato would supply Kiev with arms worth several billion US dollars, Putin told state television on Sunday (February 26) – that was “involvement in criminals”. The West is thus “partly to blame for the shelling of residential areas,” Putin claimed.

The 70-year-old once again portrays NATO and western states as aggressors. “They have only one goal – the dissolution of the former Soviet Union and its most important part, the Russian Federation,” said the Russian President. Also the Putin faithful and Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev condemned the Western Arms shipments, they increased the risk of a global nuclear disaster. Medvedev warns of a “collapse” and an “apocalypse,” the pro-government daily reported Izvestia.

Ukraine News: Information on the situation at the front The front in the Ukraine war has been shifting steadily since hostilities broke out in February 2022. With the support of the West, the Ukrainian army was able to push back the aggressors significantly. Ukraine has made strong gains in the Kharkiv region in the north-east of the country, but heavy fighting continues north of Donetsk. In the south, Russia continues to hold large parts of the country, including the annexed areas of the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine News: Background to the war – Scholz failed to turn the tide?

A year ago, on February 24, 2022, Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine by invading Russia. Barely a year after the fighting broke out, news about Ukraine is dominated by harshness and destruction. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, has been campaigning for arms deliveries to Ukraine ever since. Recently there have also been debates about fighter jet deliveries. While many nations quickly pledged aid supplies, German politicians hesitated for a long time.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) therefore came under criticism. The turning point announced by Scholz should bring about changes in German foreign and security policy. A year after Scholz’s speech, however, former Polish Foreign and Defense Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized Germany’s lack of leadership in the Ukraine war. The allies are perceiving “that Germany is only doing what is necessary at the last moment, only under pressure from outside,” said the liberal-conservative politician, who sits in the European Parliament for the opposition party PO. (bohy)