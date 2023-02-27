This spring, no new vaccination round is necessary against the corona virus. That is the advice of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to the cabinet on Monday. As a rule, the government follows the advice of the OMT, whether this will also be the case with this advice is not yet clear.

Corona vaccinations are intended to prevent serious illness and hospital admissions, the OMT writes. At present, few people become very ill from the corona virus, so a new round of vaccinations would make “only a minor” contribution to public health. Since the beginning of 2022, the most far-reaching corona measures have also been abolished, including the one and a half meter measure and the mask obligation in public transport. The virus can still be dangerous for medically vulnerable groups.

Since last week, the corona virus has reached the “endemic phase”, according to the OMT. Large-scale testing is therefore no longer necessary, as long as ‘generic advice’ such as coughing into the elbow, washing hands and ‘staying at home if you do not feel fit and sick’ are adhered to.