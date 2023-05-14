The third and final day of Milan Football Week was opened by a talk with Walter Sabatini as the protagonist. Interviewed by Giancarlo Dotto, the former director of Roma and Salernitana spoke about his book “My furious and solitary football” in front of the gaze of Fabio Capello (“A great person and a great coach. We worked in China and it’s not it was easy, but what dinners did we have…”, the opinion of Sabatini) and Mario Beretta.

Sabatini began by talking about Walter Sabatini: “His in Naples is a masterpiece – he said – which cannot be repeated there. His team played sublime football and the credit for what happened is his. The team has understood his concepts and winning there is something exceptional.”

Error Inter and heart Rome

—

Sabatini went on to reach the milestones of his career: “At Inter I made a gigantic mistake: staying out of the club’s squad. If you’re out, you count for nothing for the players, the staff or the managers. We had signed in China for their Chinese team and then I accepted Zhang’s request for Inter, where however I remained a foreign body. I feel like apologizing to the Inter fans who deserved a 360° commitment on my part like that in the six years at Roma. My biggest mistake was leaving Inter, after leaving Rome unilaterally 8 months earlier.” Capello intervened saying that he would have him as sporting director in his Rome and sparked Sabatini’s memories: “When I arrived in Rome – the sporting director continued -, Tempestilli told me that when Capello was there, even the players’ parking spaces were perfect, while now look what a mess”. Smiles and applause in the room. Sabatini went on: “I live with excessive feelings: I hate Venditti for how much he reminds me of Rome with his songs. Rome has been my life: 6 years of suffering, but also of enjoyment and satisfaction. I had a good time, but how many incaz… and tormented nights. In my book I say that my son Santiago and Roma are the only real things in my life because I have lived them to the fullest. I am an unlikely father because I became a father at 50: I would always my son at home next to me and instead now he’s 18 and is traveling around Italy. A son of mine could not be called Francesco or Paolo; he had to be called Santiago…