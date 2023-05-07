The number two in the world, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, was proclaimed champion of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid by defeating the number one in the ranking, the Polish Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 in the final of this Saturdaythree weeks from Roland Garros (May 28-June 11).

Two weeks ago, Swiatek had beaten Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 in the final in Stuttgart (Germany), also on clay, for which the Belarusian now has a rematch.

The Polish player, two-time Roland Garros champion (2020 and 2023), now suffers her first defeat of 2023 on clay after nine consecutive winswhile Sabalenka wins her third trophy of the season, after those achieved in January in Adelaide and, above all, at the Australian Open.

In Madrid, it is Sabalenka’s second title, after the one she achieved in 2021, then beating Australian Asleigh Barty, currently retired, in the final.

The Minsk tennis player is the third player to win the Madrid tournament twice, after the American Serena Williams (2012, 2013) and the Romanian Simona Halep (2016, 2017).

It is close to a title for the leader of the record, the Czech Petra Kvitova, who won it three times (2011, 2015, 2018).

Never until now Sabalenka, who turned 25 on Friday, had beaten Swiatek on this surface.

Her two previous wins over the 21-year-old Polish tennis player had been on hard courts and at the Masters at the end of the course, in 2021 and 2022.

“I am very happy with this victory, especially achieving it against Iga on clay. Matches against her are always tough,” Sabalenka commented after her victory.

The final lasted almost two and a half hours, keeping the tension until the end.

