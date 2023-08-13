Attack on a Russian logistics base in the Crimea. Dozens of dead. The news was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, quoting a source of the Kiev security services who speak of an operation conducted with 17 drones. The attacked logistics base is located near Yevpatoria, it also includes houses, parking lots and petrol stations.

Read also

THE CONFLICT

Kiev claims “partial successes” near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia oblast. “Ukrainian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts and have achieved partial successes in the Robotyne area of ​​Zaporizhzhia oblast,” reads the evening bulletin of the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has made “tactically important progress” in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Kiev forces have reached the northern outskirts of Robotyne, ten kilometers from Orichiv. Russian forces are instead heavily attacking the Kupyans area, in the Kharkiv region, reconquered by the Ukrainians last year.



THE THREAT OF MOSCOW

Moscow promises to respond to “Ukrainian acts of sabotage” against Crimea and the Kerch Strait bridge. “These acts of sabotage show the international community the true face of the Kiev regime. Such barbaric actions cannot be justified and will not go unanswered,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zacharova said in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry. . Moscow confirmed yesterday that it shot down three S200 missiles that the Ukrainians had fired at the Crimean bridge.

POLAND DEPLOYS A TASK FORCE ON THE BELARUS BORDER

National Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Tvn24 that he has decided to create a military task force in the ‘Rengaw’ operation to be deployed on the border with Belarus. The purpose of the operation is to train the Polish army for a possible intervention “in case the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorates”. “There is no doubt that the Polish border is in danger,” said the Minister of National Defence. “The nature of this military task force is defensive – he reiterates -. Our main task is to discourage any intervention”.

ZELENSKY’S MESSAGE

“Due to mines and unexploded munitions, some 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory is currently dangerous for people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Saturday evening speech. “In addition to help with air defense, support for demining is currently particularly important,” Zelensky said, later thanking Germany for the two additional launch pads of the Patriot anti-aircraft system. “Any strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense means saving thousands of lives,” Zelensky stressed.