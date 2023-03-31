Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 38 tons of urgent medical and food supplies to Afghanistan, to provide the basic and necessary needs for thousands of Afghan families affected by the earthquakes that struck northeastern Afghanistan recently, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, and the destruction of basic infrastructure.

This comes within the framework of the UAE’s continuous endeavor to provide urgent relief to all countries of the world affected by natural disasters, to strengthen the humanitarian response and support efforts to provide basic needs, especially for the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.

In this regard, the relief supplies were sent to provide support to the friendly Afghan people in facing the effects of natural disasters, which made the current humanitarian situation more difficult, especially in the areas affected by earthquakes.

It should be noted that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan during the years 2021-2022 included the launch of a relief air bridge to meet the growing needs by sending 28 aircraft carrying 623 tons of medical and food supplies, benefiting about 1.1 million people, including 850,000 women and children.

UAE supplies also contributed to mitigating the effects of the earthquake that struck the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan last June, by building and installing a field hospital on an area of ​​1,000 square meters that includes 75 beds and receives 200 patients per day. Supplies, equipment and medical teams specialized in treating Injuries caused by natural disasters.