Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte is slightly guilty about his role in the cabinet fall. According to him, the ‘firmness’ that he showed during talks of coalition parties about asylum did not help. He could have presented his objections “more kindly.” However, he believes that his attitude was not the reason for the fall.

The CDA, among others, previously attributed the fall of the cabinet in part to Rutte’s attitude. Group chairman Pieter Heerma called it “irresponsibly harsh” and “bordering on reckless politics”. The ChristenUnie states that the VVD really knew that the suddenly demanded restriction on family reunification would mean the end of Rutte IV.

This article is also part of our live blog: Cabinet Rutte IV fallen

